KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 3, 2021

Warm Springs ECE will be closed tomorrow for cleaning following COVID-19 exposure protocols. Warm Springs Sanitation reports that the trucks they use to empty the dumpsters located throughout the community are not currently in service. This has led to full dumpsters at businesses along with those in Sidwalter, at Palmer Lane, the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets, at the Simnasho Longhouse & Simnasho Transfer station. Sanitation realizes that the dumpsters are over capacity and ask the community to stop adding to them as the trucks are being repaired. Please take trash directly to the landfill until the trucks are up and running. Trash service to residential totes continues as usual.