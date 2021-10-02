Fabio Silva must not run away from the challenge of Premier League football says manager Bruno Lage.
19 year old Fabio Silva joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, for a club record fee of around £35 million, which came with a huge amount of pressure on his young shoulders. Despite showing flashes of brilliance so far, he has largely struggled to adapt to the Premier League at such a young age. Silva has scored just four league goals in his 36 appearances, with all of them coming last year when he filled in for the injured Raúl Jimenez.www.vavel.com
