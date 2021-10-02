Best Free Halloween Events In Chicago For Kids

Parents already spend a load of money on Halloween, from costumes to candy to decorations. Luckily, families have many options for fun, FREE Halloween events in Chicago for kids. We've put together a list of our favorite free Halloween events in Chicago, including trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating from Lincoln Square to Lemont, parades downtown, in Lakeview, and in the suburbs, and outdoor movies on Northerly Island or near Wrigley Field. Find all kinds of festivals around Chicago and its suburbs, too, like a pumpkin flotilla in Westmont, a 3k run or walk in Clearing, or a tiny pumpkin scavenger hunt in South Holland.