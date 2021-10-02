Former nurse sentenced to three years imprisonment on charges he sexually assaulted patients

A former Regional West Medical Center nurse has been sentenced to three years imprisonment on charges he sexually assaulted three patients.

Thomas Moore, 45, of Eaton, Colorado, was sentenced Tuesday in Scotts Bluff County Court. Moore had initially been scheduled to be sentenced in May; however, Scotts Bluff County Dave Eubanks requested sentencing be moved up because Larimer County, Colorado, authorities had requested the man’s return to that state to face charges in a case pending there.

Judge James Worden sentenced Moore to the maximum sentence on the three counts of third-degree sexual assault without consent, a Class I misdemeanor.

Though the penalties in the state of Nebraska for the charge are not severe, Eubanks said he wanted to bring closure for the victims of Moore. Allegations against Moore gained traction after Moore had been arrested on Dec. 21, 2015, by Fort Collins, Colorado, authorities after being accused of fondling a woman treated there in November 2015. Investigators found Moore had been accused of similar acts at other hospitals, including Regional West Medical Center. Fort Collins authorities contacted Scottsbluff authorities to interview a Scottsbluff woman who had alleged that Moore assaulted her during a March 2014 visit at Regional West Medical Center by touching her breasts. Two other women stepped forward and alleged that Moore had assaulted them. One of the women alleged that Moore had even contacted her via Facebook, engaging in a flirtatious conversation with her.

Moore was extradited earlier this month to face charges in Scotts Bluff County and he pleaded guilty to the charges during his first hearing.

In total, Moore has been accused of molesting 12 patients. Eubanks noted in the hearing that similar charges against Moore in Colorado are a felony, though the charges in Nebraska are a misdemeanor. He said he believed the Nebraska Legislature should enhance such charges to a felony like other neighboring states.

In two of the cases in Colorado — in Adams and Weld counties — Moore has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, to be served at the same time. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

He is scheduled to be tried in June on the Larimer County, Coloardo, charges — three counts of unlawful sexual contact, a Class IV, felony. He is accused of giving three women who visited the Poudre Valley Hospital emergency room between December 2013 and January 2014 sedatives and massaging or kissing their breasts.

When asked if Moore had anything to say during the sentencing hearing, he said he would like to, but because of the trial pending in Larimer County, that he probably should not do so. One of the victims in the Scotts Bluff County cases attended the court hearing.