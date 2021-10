Amazon Prime Video just revealed the premiere date for Season 6 of The Expanse. As an added bonus, fans were also treated to a trailer for the upcoming episodes. More of The Expanse is rolling out on Friday, December 10th. There will be an episode each week for six weeks and January 14, 2022, will serve as the finale of the entire series. New York Comic Con is off and rolling so fans will be treated to even more reveals like this. After a wild resolution to Season 5, there are many out there wondering how the Amazon series will manage to wrap things up. There are so many possibilities and the journey could take the fanbase in all kinds of different directions. Comicbook.com previously had the chance to speak with showrunner Naren Shankar about the finale of Season 5 and the looming threat that no one saw coming. Well, maybe not "no one" but most of the principal players basically ignored over the course of the show's run.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO