Maybe the best tackle of the entire Minnesota Vikings victory over the Seattle Seahawks came from a security guard. I was listening to the Minnesota Vikings game on the radio when I was coming back from the lake on Sunday when play-by-play announcer Paul Alan had the call of the game. A young man dressed in a dated Stefon Diggs jersey ran onto the field in bright orange shorts and socks. As several security guards tried to tackle the streaker (the term streaker is used a lot more loosely these days, he had clothes on), they were all coming up short. The kid had moves like Devin Cook but was eventually crushed to the artificial turf by a security guard who must have played a little football in his day.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO