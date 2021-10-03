CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast #646 – Nvidia, Intel & AMD GPU Rumors, Vulnerabilities, Epic EPYC, HyperX Solocast Mic Review + MoRe!

By PCPer Staff
PC Perspective
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one dropped a house on anyone this evening. And we talked about tech news. Kicking off with the not-a-burger, followed up rapidly with GPU rumors from *all* the players now. EPYC has got great server marketshare game, crypto gets powered up with nuclear energy, and now both Blutooth and RGB has vulnerabilities. Sad. Silicon Lottery is no more and we review the nicely priced HyperX Solocast Microphone. Check below for the full rundown.

