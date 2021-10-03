Podcast #646 – Nvidia, Intel & AMD GPU Rumors, Vulnerabilities, Epic EPYC, HyperX Solocast Mic Review + MoRe!

With the release of Intel’s dedicated gaming graphics cards, slowly but surely, inching ever closer, there is undoubtedly a lot of excitement from the PC hardware community. Not only from the point of view of (finally!) having a long-overdue third player in the market but also from the perspective that Intel is one of the few companies who have the money and resources to legitimately give both AMD and particularly Nvidia a run for their money (well, in performance terms at least).

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO