Blugolds open conference play with 25-15 win over Pointers
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (blugolds.com) – The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football team began Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) play on Saturday as they were on the road to face UW-Stevens Point. Rookie quarterback Harry Roubidoux (So. – Winnecone, WI) took over in the first half and lit a fire for the UW-Eau Claire Blugold offense. Roubidoux’s career high 104 passing yards, 22 rushing yards, and two passing touchdowns and four forced turnovers by the Blugold defense earned UWEC the 25-15 WIAC win.www.weau.com
Comments / 0