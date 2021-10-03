CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Powerball numbers drawn for $635 million jackpot

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9YxV_0cFUIazu00

Numbers were drawn for Saturday's $635 million Powerball jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $450 million.

The numbers were: 42-38-47-52-28 Powerball: 1

The jackpot ranks as the 6th largest in Powerball history and the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.

"When the jackpot reaches this level, we have more players jumping into the game, so we are continuously reviewing ticket sales to provide an up-to-date jackpot estimate," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

Comments / 59

Michael Baker
6d ago

As the winner of the powerball this Saturday we are asking everyone to allow us some privacy as we figure out how to invest the $4.00 winnings. Thank you.

Reply(6)
41
Sandra Callina
6d ago

why don't you have at least ten drawings when it gets this big? If not Then do five. it would help so many lives if the lottery would change the rules.

Reply(4)
6
Rude Boy
6d ago

another white person going to win it the numbers is program to come out in a redneck State and in a white neighborhood,black people build it up and a white person win it,even the numbers is racist.

Reply(11)
6
Related
Highway 98.9

No Powerball Winner – Jackpot Climbs Again

No winner in the Wednesday night Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbs to more than $523 million. This puts the prize at #16 on our list of the top 20 lottery jackpots in the nation. Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from the multistate games: Powerball and Mega Millions:
LOTTERY
foxbaltimore.com

Unclaimed $10 million Powerball Double Play ticket sold in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One Powerball ticket in Maryland is worth $10 million dollars. We just don't know who owns it yet. On September 27, 2021, the first Powerball Double Play prize was drawn. Montgomery County’s Rockville Exxon at White Flint located at 11433 Rockville Pike in Rockville sold the winning...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Missouri Lottery
NEWS10 ABC

No winners means next Powerball jackpot worth $400M+

(IWWLP) — The Powerball jackpot was at $388 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing, and there were no lottery winners yet again. That means the next drawing, set for Saturday night, will have a grand prize that’s even higher: $409 million. 9-22-41-47-61 Powerball: 21. September 8 Drawing. It’s the largest...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
101 WIXX

Powerball Fever In Wisconsin, Still No Winner

MADISON, WI (WSAU) – For a 40th consecutive drawing, nobody hit all five numbers and the Powerball in the multi-state lottery game. Winning numbers from Saturday night were 28, 38, 42, 47, 52, with a Powerball of 1. With no winners, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to be $670 million, with a cash-out option of just over $474 million.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPI News

Woman wins $1.2M after playing same lotto numbers for a year

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman won a $1.2 million jackpot from a lottery drawing after reliably playing the same set of numbers every week for a year. The 51-year-old Oakland County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she started playing Lotto 47 about a year ago. "I have played...
LOTTERY
abc10.com

Powerball hopefuls woke up Sunday morning to find out the winner is...

And the winner of Saturday's $635 million Powerball jackpot is: No one, yet. The largest lottery prize in months has now grown even larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball, which were drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is...
LOTTERY
texasbreaking.com

Powerball Lottery Reaches Record Breaking $670M For Monday’s Drawing

Everybody dreams of winning the lottery. But the $670 Million jackpot prize – sounds insane, right? – could be yours if you buy a lottery ticket this week. The Powerball pot has now reached a record-breaking $670 million, and it’s just waiting for the lucky winner to claim this huge prize, reports Outsider.com.
LOTTERY
kyma.com

$699.8M Powerball jackpot won, ticket sold in California

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers and was the lucky winner of the nearly $700 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15. The Powerball jackpot climbed to $699.8 million, making it the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. The California Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at a grocery store in Morro Bay, located along the state’s central coast. The winner will be able to choose between the annuity option paid over 29 years or the cash option of $496 million. Both prize options are subject to taxes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
83K+
Followers
9K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy