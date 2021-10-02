Buford’s defense gets second shutout in as many weeks with win over Habersham Central

South Central used a 9-run third inning to bust open the game and roll to a 13-1 win over Altamont on Tuesday. After 2 ½ scoreless innings, the Cougars got their offense going with one out and after a single by Aiden Dodson to kickstart things, drew three consecutive walks and got on the board when Dodson stole home. A sacrifice fly by Ethan Dunn brought home Beau Jolliff to make it 2-0 and Ethan Watwood doubled to bring in two and make it 4-0. Spencer Johannes would later score on an error to make it 5-0 before back to back singles by Dodson and Jolliff would bring in three more runs for an 8-0 lead. Dodson also came home in the inning on an error by the Altamont catcher as South Central held a 9-0 lead heading into the 4th. Altamont scored their only run of the game in the top of the 4th on a bases loaded walk. With a 9-1 lead, South Central would tack on 4 more runs in the bottom of the fourth when Chase Thompson and Jolliff each had 2-run singles in the inning to make it 13-1. The win puts South Central at 12-3 on the season and 4-3 in the NTC. South Central will play again on Wednesday at home against Odin.

BASEBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO