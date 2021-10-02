CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Buford’s defense gets second shutout in as many weeks with win over Habersham Central

By Alicia Payne
northgwinnettvoice.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second consecutive week, the Buford varsity football team shuts out their opponent. The Wolves rolled to an easy win over Region 8-AAAAAA opponent Habersham Central at Tom Riden Stadium on Friday night with a final score of 58-0. Buford’s defense has been on top of their game as...

www.northgwinnettvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Wolves#American Football#Habersham Central
vermiliontoday.com

Abbeville records second shutout

LAFAYETTE - The Abbeville Wildcats improved to 4-0 after whipping the Class 4A Northside Vikings 25-0 on Friday. While the offense has been scoring points and hogging the limelight, the Wildcats’ defense is looking for some love. When the game ended, the defense celebrated probably more than the offense because...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Whiskey Riff

Spencer Rattler Roasted For Not Congratulating Caleb Williams After He Led The Sooners To Comeback Win Against Texas

Granted, I took Texas and the points, and after the Longhorns jumped out to that 28-7 lead, it looked like it was in the bag. Well, it wasn’t…. To start the second quarter, Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler found himself riding the pine pony, with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley handing freshman quarterback Caleb Williams the reins.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
gwinnettprepsports.com

Surging Dacula heads to Habersham Central on Friday

Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAA) Habersham Central Raiders (8-AAAAAA) Region 8-AAAAAA play has gone really well thus far for the Dacula football team. After going 1-3 against a tough non-region schedule, the Falcons beat Lanier 54-20 two weeks ago (a game they led 54-6 at halftime) and then rolled to a 40-15 win over Winder-Barrow last Friday. They forced six turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns against Winder-Barrow, including a pick-six from Jayden Bethea. Nicholus Nelson (fumble) and William Green (interception) also had defensive scores last week. The defense also scored twice in the rout of Lanier on a fumble return by Bethea and a pick-six from Moussa Barry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
US 103.3

Vikings Coach & QB Have Violent Exchange After Win

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had a perplexing moment with his quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Vikings' kicker Greg Joseph smashed a 54-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory over the Lions. As the kick went through the uprights, quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to give coach Zimmer a love punch and a push, Zimmer pushed Cousins back, and then it appeared he had to be restrained by another coach. They separated at that point and the full-on celebration began. Here's that exchange by the Cousins and Zimmer.
NFL
FingerLakes1

Syracuse football’s Cody Roscoe wins ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Syracuse defensive lineman Cody Roscoe’s strip sack setup the Orange’s game-winning drive, and he has been named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for that effort. Roscoe posted his second-straight multi-sack game, with two more against Liberty on Friday night. He now has 5.5 on the season, which ranks tied for second nationally behind Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson. He also leads the ACC with 2.0 tackles for loss per game.
SYRACUSE, NY
southernminn.com

Tyler Archer’s big day aids in Blooming Prairie’s 47-0 shutout win over WEM

From the opening kickoff in Friday night’s showdown between the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers, things were destined to go the Awesome Blossoms way. Lining up deep to return the kick was Blooming Prairie senior running back/linebacker Tyler Archer, who fielded the kick at his own nine-yard...
WATERVILLE, MN
Ozona Stockman

Ozona gets second win over 3A Brady

The Ozona Lions closed out their nondistrict schedule with a 28-14 win over the Brady Bulldogs. Charles Childress threw a pair of touchdown passes of 45 and 16 yards to Lane Smith to give Ozona a 14-0 halftime lead. Smith finished with six catches for 134 yards. Matthew De La Garza had 20 carries for 117 yards and a 1-yard TD run that put Ozona on top 21-0 in the third quarter. Logan Fay…
OZONA, TX
i70sports.com

South Central Gets Big Win Over Altamont

South Central used a 9-run third inning to bust open the game and roll to a 13-1 win over Altamont on Tuesday. After 2 ½ scoreless innings, the Cougars got their offense going with one out and after a single by Aiden Dodson to kickstart things, drew three consecutive walks and got on the board when Dodson stole home. A sacrifice fly by Ethan Dunn brought home Beau Jolliff to make it 2-0 and Ethan Watwood doubled to bring in two and make it 4-0. Spencer Johannes would later score on an error to make it 5-0 before back to back singles by Dodson and Jolliff would bring in three more runs for an 8-0 lead. Dodson also came home in the inning on an error by the Altamont catcher as South Central held a 9-0 lead heading into the 4th. Altamont scored their only run of the game in the top of the 4th on a bases loaded walk. With a 9-1 lead, South Central would tack on 4 more runs in the bottom of the fourth when Chase Thompson and Jolliff each had 2-run singles in the inning to make it 13-1. The win puts South Central at 12-3 on the season and 4-3 in the NTC. South Central will play again on Wednesday at home against Odin.
BASEBALL
Hays Post

🏈Defense leads Monarchs to shutout win over Ellis

HAYS – The TMP-Marian Monarchs recorded their third straight shutout as they take down the Ellis Railroaders 27-0 Friday night in a key district game at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. On paper, it appeared that defenses would headline the latest of edition of the “Battle of Big Creek,” with...
HAYS, KS
monvalleyindependent.com

Eagles dominate in shutout win over Geibel

Going into Wednesday’s game against Geibel Catholic, Serra Catholic knew it would be afforded the opportunity for some experimentation. The last time these two teams played, the Eagles won 12-0. This time around, Serra Catholic won 11-0, despite having backups log much of the minutes. The Eagles improved to 3-3-2 overall and 3-2-1 in section play.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy