Football's Comeback Falls Short in 27-20 Setback at NIU

emueagles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB, Ill. (EMUEagles.com) -- Senior quarterback Ben Bryant (La Grange, Ill.-Lyons Twp. (Cincinnati) threw for 338 yards and junior wide out Hassan Beydoun (Dearborn, Mich.-Dearborn) churned out 167 receiving yards, but the Eastern Michigan University football team fell to Northern Illinois University, 27-20, on the road Saturday, Oct. 2. The game featured a 2:45 weather delay, Eastern's first road stoppage since the 2016 season. Despite a second-half comeback in which it outscored NIU 17-14, EMU could not complete the comeback.

