Five observations from Bruins' preseason loss vs. Rangers

BOSTON -- Took in Saturday night's preseason tilt between the Bruins and New York Rangers at TD Garden, and these five thought occurred to me in the locals' 4-3 overtime loss:. 1. Top guys look ready to go. It took just over two-and-a-half minutes for David Pastrnak to set up camp in his office -- i.e., the far circle on the power play -- and uncork one of his patented off-wing one-timers for a goal. It's a scene we've seen with regularity the last few seasons, and it doesn't show any signs of tampering off in 2021-22.