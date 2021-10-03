CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC on Vegas 38 Tweets: Fighters react to Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus no-contest

Cover picture for the articleInstant replay was put to the test on Saturday at UFC Vegas 38 after an accidental clash of heads marred Kyle Daukaus’ submission of Kevin Holland. Referee Dan Miragliotta called for a replay from the Nevada Athletic Commission’s replay official even before Daukaus sunk in a rear-naked choke in the wake of the accidental foul, which briefly knocked out Holland and sent him scrambling for survival.

Morning Report: Miesha Tate on Jon Jones’ latest arrest: ‘He’s a grown-ass man and he needs to be responsible’

Two weeks ago, Jon Jones was arrested yet again, this time on charges of battery domestic violence. In the weeks that have followed, more details surrounding the arrest have come out, painting a disturbing picture wherein Jones’ fiancée, Jessie Moses, was found bleeding “from her nose/mouth” and admitted that Jones has gotten “a little bit” physical with her, though she denied that Jones hit her. It’s the latest in a long list of run-ins with the law for Jones, who has been arrested multiple times one charges of driving under the influence as well as other things, and many in the MMA community have seemingly had enough, including a notable figure who would call herself Jones’ friend.
Dana White Explains How UFC Fighters Can Make More Money Like Kevin Holland

UFC President Dana White had a solution for the fighters who claim that they are not paid enough for throwing their bodies on the line inside the cage. Speaking on this week’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, he explained how fighters should follow in Kevin Holland’s footsteps if they want to make big bucks.
Kevin Holland reveals he “almost didn’t make it” to UFC Vegas 38 due to visa issues

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland revealed that he “almost didn’t make it” to this weekend’s UFC Vegas 38 card due to visa issues. Holland returns to the Octagon this Saturday night when he takes on Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight bout. Holland is coming off of back-to-back losses to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson where his lack of wrestling got him beat. Following those losses, Holland took several months off to improve his game. As part of his time off, Holland traveled to California to train with Daniel Cormier. But the Dallas native felt that the trip was too far, so he wanted to train his wrestling closer to home. That’s when his management group enlisted the help of former UFC welterweight champion Johnny Hendricks to train Holland in his wrestling, and the two have spent the last several months working on his grappling.
UFC Vegas 38 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 38 bonuses have been released. The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. This fight saw lackluster performances by both men. Santos was the more patent fighter and when he did land, he connected. Walker didn’t get going until the third fight and while it was a close bout, Walker didn’t do anything to rally a comeback. It was all striking with Santos getting the decision win.
Kevin Holland says Kyle Daukaus deserved the win: ‘As far as I’m concerned, he knocked me out and choked me out in one fight’

Kevin Holland will leave UFC Vegas 38 with a no-contest on his resume, but he actually believes Kyle Daukaus got the better of him despite how their co-main event fight ended. The controversy came during the opening round when both fighters stepped in to throw a strike and the top of Daukaus’ head came crashing into Holland, who was immediately stunned and knocked to the ground. Replays showed it was an accidental clash of heads but Holland took the brunt of the blow and was left defending himself from strikes and submissions after referee Dan Miragliotta saw the foul but decided not to pause the action.
UFC Fighter Kevin Holland Takes Down Thief After Running Him Down on Foot

If there’s one person you don’t want to steal from, it’s likely a professionally trained UFC fighter. Although, in this case, you don’t even want to steal around them. One person learned this lesson when they attempted to steal near UFC middleweight competitor, Kevin Holland. He has been fighting since 2015 and has competed for the Bellator MMA, King of the Cage, and Legacy Fighting Alliance in the past.
UFC's Kevin Holland Discusses Involvement in Stopping Alleged Carjacking in Texas

UFC fighter Kevin Holland had a wild fight Saturday at UFC Las Vegas 38, but that wasn't the craziest part of his weekend. Holland fought Kyle Daukas to a no-contest after sustaining an accidental headbutt in a controversial ending. Things got even crazier Monday morning, as Holland told TMZ Sports that he thwarted an alleged carjacking by tracking down the accused thief in his car and subduing the suspect until police in Saginaw, Texas arrived.
Kevin Holland notes improved takedown defense, calls for rematch with Kyle Daukaus

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland noted his improved takedown defense as he called for a rematch with Kyle Daukaus after UFC Vegas 38. Holland was knocked out by an accidental clash of heads, but he quickly woke back up and continued fighting against Daukaus in the co-main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 38 card. About a minute after suffering the unfortunate knockdown, Holland was choked out by Daukaus. However, the fight was overturned to a No Contest after instant replay was used and it was deemed that the end of the fight was a result of the clash of heads.
5 biggest takeaways from UFC Fight Night 193: Did Kevin Holland get lucky with no contest?

What mattered most at UFC Fight Night 193 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas? Here are a few post-fight musings …. Let’s get this out of the way off the top: That main event between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker underdelivered in a big way. That’s not the fight anyone wanted or expected from the Brazilians, but unfortunately life is full of letdowns.
BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
Mike Tyson, are you kidding me? – Someone please help Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield agreed to fight Mike Tyson and protested a loss that saw him out-of-depth, delusional and seriously affecting his long-lasting boxing legacy on Saturday night. “The Real Deal” is a huge legend in the sport, but his actions after losing pitifully against Vitor Belfort have no place in our...
Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
