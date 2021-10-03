UFC Vegas 38 live blog: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker
This is the UFC Vegas 38 live blog for Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker, the light heavyweight headliner for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features Santos, the No. 8 ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global MMA Rankings, against the unranked Walker. Santos is trying to rebound from the longest skid of his career, a three-fight slide that began with a failed big for the title against then-champ Jon Jones and most recently resulted in a decision loss to Aleksandar Rakic. The Brazilian needs a win to stay relevant in the light heavyweight division, but looking to reboot his career is Walker, who recently rebounded from his own two-fight skid with a knockout win against Ryan Spann.www.mmafighting.com
Comments / 0