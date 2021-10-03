UFC Vegas 38 (Main event): After five rounds of intense battle, Thiago Santos came out victorious against Johnny Walker
The main event of UFC Vegas 38 was headlined by the light heavyweight match between the former title challenger Thiago Santos (21-9) and rising prospect Johnny Walker (18-5). Round 1 – The round started with a leg kick from Santos, and Walker moved well to regain some distance. Santos switched stances and went for a head kick, Walker blocked it and replied with a leg kick of his own. Not many significant strikes were thrown, but Walker remained a little bit more active.firstsportz.com
