UFC

UFC Vegas 38 (Main event): After five rounds of intense battle, Thiago Santos came out victorious against Johnny Walker

By Suryansh Thakur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main event of UFC Vegas 38 was headlined by the light heavyweight match between the former title challenger Thiago Santos (21-9) and rising prospect Johnny Walker (18-5). Round 1 – The round started with a leg kick from Santos, and Walker moved well to regain some distance. Santos switched stances and went for a head kick, Walker blocked it and replied with a leg kick of his own. Not many significant strikes were thrown, but Walker remained a little bit more active.

