West Virginia Legend Darryl Talley on What Number Retirement Means to Him

By Mike Asti
wvsportsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia legend Darryl Talley spoke with the media, including WVSN, about what his number 90 being retired by WVU football on Saturday, October 2, 2021 meant to him. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

West Virginia State
