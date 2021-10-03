CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry’s memoir could reveal ‘explosive details’ about William, royal historian warns

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry’s upcoming memoir would likely reveal new “explosive details” about his elder brother William, a royal historian has warned. Dr. Edward Owens, a British historian and author of The Family Firm Monarchy: Mass Media and the British Public, 1932-53, claimed that Harry’s memoir could contain new information about his relationship with senior members of the Royal Family, including William.

Mary Warner
7d ago

Who really cares what 'goofy' Harry writes..(can he write) He lies and gossips for $$$..He and Nutmeg are JERRY SPRINGER SHOW material.

Happy cat
7d ago

With Harry's extreme jealousy of William there is no doubt he'll bring up "recollections may vary" stories about his brother. Hopefully the family will finally ostracize Harry after that massive disrespect.

Tammy Grabiel
7d ago

For someone who says he left his country and family for privacy seems to want attention now.

