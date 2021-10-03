Prince Harry’s memoir could reveal ‘explosive details’ about William, royal historian warns

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that someone in the royal family had expressed concerns over their then-unborn baby's skin tone, back when Meghan was pregnant with Archie. "[There were] concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he was born," Meghan told Oprah, according to CNN. "That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him," she added, telling Oprah that she would not reveal who it was that said these things. Harry agreed that he wouldn't be sharing the details. "That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked," he told Oprah.

