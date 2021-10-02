Archives for October 2021

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 9 days ago

Contra Costa: Sign Our No New Oil and Gas Drilling Petition. https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/no-new-oil-and-gas-drilling-in-contra-costa/ Oil drilling in Contra Costa? Afraid so. The rigsite above just entered the scene two years ago, and if a certain wildcatter gets his way, there will be rampant … [Read more...]. Just Transition/Green New Deal for Bay...

BlackRock, Banks, and Biden: Defund Fossil Fuels, October 29

As we approach the global climate talks in Glasgow, join a global day of action against the biggest funders of climate chaos, to demand that banks and finance companies like BlackRock stop funding fossil fuels. The Youth Climate Finance Alliance and many climate justice organizations have called this worldwide day...
California banned generators

Lawnmowers and chainsaws and all small engines. Electric or nothing. If your power goes out you better have battery backup!. And here is the worst part….. Any non buffoon could have beaten him. Or are they racist?***. Oct 10, 2021, 5:34 PM. All-TigerNet [11035]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 11332. Joined: 11/28/00.
Florida gas prices surge to their highest in 7 years

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The digits on the gas station signs keep climbing, causing more and more pain at the pump. Florida’s average gas price rose 12 cents last week, with the current price of $3.17 the highest dating all the way back to October 2014, according to the American Automobile Association.
Canada pledges action on methane as momentum builds for COP26

Energy exporter Canada on Monday promised tough action against methane, a major contributor to climate change, as momentum builds for an ambitious global deal in Glasgow next month. Twenty-four more nations pledged action against methane in a virtual meeting led by the United States and the European Union, which earlier announced a joint initiative on the potent gas. Canada will aim to reduce methane from its oil and gas sector by at least 75 percent by 2030 from 2012 levels, becoming the first country to back a goal by the International Energy Agency, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. "A 75 percent target is an important goal, and we encourage other oil- and gas-producing nations to adopt it," he said.
ExxonMobil scales up plastic recycling in Texas

ExxonMobil said Monday it'll build its first large-scale plastic waste recycling facility in Baytown, Texas to go into operation at the end of 2022. The facility will rank among North America's largest plastic waste recycling facilities, with capacity of 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year. ExxonMobil Chemical Co. president Karen McKee said the company is scaling up recycling after it set up a smaller, temporary facility that's producing commercial volumes of polymers. The oil giant plans to build about 500,000 metric tons of advanced recycling capacity globally over the next five years including a site in Notre Dame de Gravenchon, France, plus it's assessing sites in the Netherlands, the U.S. Gulf Coast, Canada, and Singapore. It's also set up a joint venture with Agilyx Corp. and Cyclyx International LLC to boost its recycling efforts. Shares of Exxon Mobile are up about 51% this year, compared to a rise of nearly 17% by the S&P 500 .
Big Events, Good Weather, Declining COVID Bring Hope to San Francisco Tourism Industry

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — This weekend is one of the busiest weekends San Francisco has seen since the start of the pandemic and tourists, locals and small businesses aren’t taking any of it for granted. “It’s almost like normal — life is coming back,” said Kim Alvarado, who was visiting from Los Angeles. With COVID-19 cases on the decline and Fleet Week, Giants baseball, blue skies providing plenty of incentives, people are out and about. “It definitely has a great feel,” said Paul Martin, who lives in San Francisco. At Cheese Plus, a longtime San Francisco business on Polk Street, the management tells KPIX...
Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. At the Hoover Dam in Nevada — one of the country’s biggest hydropower generators — production is down by 25%. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam […]
Green energy springs from abandoned UK coalmine

Dawdon coalmine in northeast England was abandoned three decades ago, but is being brought back to life as the unlikely setting for a green energy revolution. - Industrial revolution turns green - "We are taking what was from the industrial revolution -- and we're using it for the green revolution," Wilkes told AFP. Heat from the water has so far only been used for the heating of the facility.
Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
Authorities Believe They Know the Cause of the Oil Spill in California

The cause of the California oil spill may have been identified. Authorities say the source of the spill that dispersed up to 144,000 gallons of oil in the Pacific Ocean likely came from a 13-inch split found in a 4,000 foot section of the pipe that had been pulled about 105 feet to the side. Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Eillsher said “the pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bow string. And so at its widest point is about 105 feet away from where it was. So, it’s kind of an almost semicircle.”
