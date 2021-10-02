CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RYDELL WILDLIFE REFUGE TO BE CLOSED TWO TIMES IN OCTOBER FOR SPECIAL DEER HUNTS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rydell National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to the public during two special deer hunts that will be held on the Refuge in October of 2021. This closure also applies to archery deer hunters and small game hunters who intend to use the Refuge. The Accessible Deer Hunt is conducted in cooperation with the Options Interstate Resource Center for Independent Living and will take place Thursday, October 7 through Saturday, October 9. The Mentored Youth Deer Hunt is a cooperative effort with the Minnesota DNR for youth between the ages of 12 and 15. It will take place Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24. Both of these hunts have a limited number of participants that were selected through a drawing, earlier in the year. Signs will be posted at Refuge entry points during both of these closures.

texasoutdoorsjournal.com

Deer Hunting Prep

Final preparations in order to savor the holistic experience emanating from the hunt. The jury remains out, but the volume of precipitation in May and the acceleration of vegetative regeneration in its wake unquestionably impacted antler development, which could breach the exceptional category this hunting season. Rainfall returned during the first three weeks of July, and even when it wasn’t raining, persistent cloud cover reduced evaporation rates, allowing water to remain in the soil, benefitting new plant growth.
HOBBIES
MLive

Successful deer hunt? How to report it online

Deer hunting seasons throughout Michigan are underway and the state has a new way for successful hunters to report their harvest. Beginning Oct. 1, hunters can report their 2021 deer harvest online. Reporting is optional but highly encouraged as it helps the Michigan Department of Natural Resources manage the state’s deer herd.
HOBBIES
thereflector.com

Department of Fish and Wildlife releases 2021 Hunting Prospects

Fall marks the start of hunting seasons for deer, elk, waterfowl, and upland game birds in many areas of Washington. To help hunters have a successful hunting season, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released its annual Hunting Prospects, which provide guidance and hunting information for each district. It can be accessed online at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/locations/prospects.
POLITICS
KCCI.com

Deer bow-hunting begins in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Deer bow-hunting is underway in the metro. That means qualified hunters will be out in areas where deer are overpopulated. Last year hunters harvested 375 deer. The idea is to help everyone from motorists to bikers worried about hitting deer on the trails. Just ask Rob Metz. He loves to bike, and he loves deer — unless there are too many.
DES MOINES, IA
deeranddeerhunting.com

Deer Hunting Scent Dispersal Methods

Deer scents all depend on the product getting to the whitetail’s nose. Lure deer in for a shot with these dispersal methods from Tink’s Hunting Products. HuntTech. Season 1. Episode 39.
ANIMALS
Post Register

Anterless mule deer hunts eliminated to build herds

In an effort to increase overall mule deer abundance, Idaho Fish and Game has eliminated almost all antlerless deer hunting opportunities across eastern Idaho this season and into next season. Jennifer Jackson, regional communications manager with Fish and Game, said eliminating antlerless hunts is in response to average and harsh...
ANIMALS

