As the Sixers attempt to maintain a veneer of normalcy around training camp with the Ben Simmons albatross still hanging around their necks, it’s becoming clear that the team will need to find a way to play without Simmons for the time being. At some point, the actual basketball games will once again resume — and the Sixers have plenty of non-Simmons personnel decisions to sort out.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO