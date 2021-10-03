CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens make roster decision on Le'Veon Bell

By Pete Nakos about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Baltimore Ravens will have a new running back in the mix Sunday: Le’Veon Bell has been elevated from the practice squad. Bell joins Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman as eligible running backs to play against the Broncos, though it remains to be seen if any will be declared inactive before the game. The Ravens have also elevated defensive back Kevon Seymour from the practice squad.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Veon Bell#Jets#American Football#Broncos#Michigan State#The Kansas City Chiefs#Steelers
NBC Sports

Ravens sign Josh Bynes to 53-man roster

Baltimore has made a move to solidify its depth at linebacker. The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed Josh Bynes to the 53-man roster off their own practice squad. In his 11th season, Bynes appeared in the Week Three win over Detroit and played 14 defensive snaps. He recorded...
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Make Roster Moves on Off Day; ILB Bynes to 53, RB McCrary to Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) continue to tweak their roster on their final off day before week four preparations on the practice field start tomorrow for the Denver Broncos (3-0). The Ravens elevated inside linebacker Josh Bynes to the 53-man roster. The Ravens signed Bynes to the practice squad earlier this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Roster Moves Prior to Heading to Denver: RB Bell Activated & DE Wolfe to IR

The Baltimore Ravens made a handful of roster moves prior to boarding their charter for Denver in advance for their week four meeting at the Broncos Sunday at 4:25 p.m. However, the wait continues for their first-round receiver. The moves did not involved wide receivers Rashod Bateman or Miles Boykin. Both will remain on the injured reserve list. They have two more weeks of practice remaining before any roster decisions need to be made with them. Bateman (groin) and Boykin (hamstring) made their return to practice on Wednesday from their training camp injuries.
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens: Le'Veon Bell Elevated From Practice Squad, Wolfe to IR

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Le'Veon Bell is poised to make his debut for the Ravens against the Broncos in Week 4 after he was elevated from the practice squad. However, Baltimore placed defensive end Derek Wolfe on IR and he will miss at least the next three games because of a back/hip issue. Wolfe has not appeared in any of the team's three games this season.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

How much does the Ravens’ historic rushing streak matter? It depends on whom you ask.

The Raven who gave Lamar Jackson one more play Sunday, which led to the 5-yard carry that tied an NFL record, which led to recriminations in Denver, which led to finger-pointing in Baltimore, had no idea what he’d done. Cornerback Anthony Averett was just doing his job when, on a third-and-1 pass from the Ravens’ 5-yard line with 10 seconds remaining, he beat Broncos wide receiver Courtland ...
NFL
Detroit News

Saturday's NFL: Ravens activate ex-Spartan Le'Veon Bell for Denver game

Owings Mills, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Le’Veon Bell (Michigan State) from the practice squad and put defensive end Derek Wolfe on injured reserve Saturday. The Ravens play at Denver on Sunday. Bell was one of three prominent veterans Baltimore brought in to help the backfield after...
NFL
Lunch Break Hot Take

For Whom the Bell Tolls: Ravens Week 4 Preview

The Ravens snuck out of the Motor City with an improbably 19-17 win, a win that delivered by NFL legend Justin Tucker’s record breaking 66 yard field goal as time expired. Yes, there may have been a missed delay of game penalty that would have move Baltimore out of even Tucker’s prodigious range, but that’s neither here nor there. Ravens win, Lions get their hearts broken at the buzzer, same as it ever was. There was more of note in last Sunday’s game than the kicker. Lamar Jackson was phenomenal, despite what the boxscore or Mike Golic might tell you. He delivered dimes to every part of the field, led the team in rushing (again), and converted on a nearly impossible 4th & 19 to get the offense in position for the kick. He wouldn’t have needed those kinds of heroics if not for a nightmarish performance from another key Raven, Marquise Brown. I’m not disrespectful like some Ravens fans who want to strip him of his moniker “Hollywood” in favor of something a little less glamorous, but damn, it’s hard to imagine a worse day than the one Brown had. He dropped three, THREE, perfect passes that would have been TDs and would have given Baltimore fans a less stressful afternoon. That wouldn’t be “Playing like a Raven” though, even the defense rose to the moment, allowing scores on three consecutive drives to ensure high drama at the end.
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Ravens activate RB Le’Veon Bell, place Derek Wolfe placed on injured reserve

It appears Ravens running back Le’Veon Bell will make his debut against the Denver Broncos (3-0), as the Ravens (2-1) announced he’s been activated for Sunday’s game. We have activated RB Le’Veon Bell, DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith from the practice squad. We have placed DE Derek Wolfe...
NFL
MLive.com

Late coaching decisions haunt Detroit Lions in stunning loss to Ravens

DETROIT -- The Lions were victimized by another apparent officiating blunder, then a bounce of the ball for the ages. Both were bad beats that led to a stunning 19-17 loss on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field. But before the Lions could be victimized by the officiating...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy