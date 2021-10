Fantom's recent gains have gotten the attention of crypto investors. Here's what you should know before you buy it. While the entire crypto market was on a hot streak to end the summer, Fantom (FTM) stood out as one of the big winners. Its price shot up for the entire month of August, and it reached an all-time high of $1.93 on Sept. 9, 2021. It has cooled off since then, but for those who believe in Fantom, this dip could be a good buying opportunity.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO