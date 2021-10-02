CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice against Alabama’s prison system has resurfaced amid plans to expand it with COVID funds.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice against Alabama’s prison system has resurfaced amid plans to expand it with COVID funds. After Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation on Friday allowing the use of COVID-19 relief funds to build more penitentiaries in the state, a DOJ complaint against the state of Alabama for unlawful conditions in men’s prisons reappeared.

washingtonnewsday.com

Alabama moving forward with prison plan

Gov. Kay Ivey was surrounded by Republican lawmakers as she prepared to sign the bill allowing the prison construction plan to move forward. The $1.3 billion plan will be used to build three new prisons: one for women on state property near the old Tutwiler facility and two mega-prisons for men. Ivey said Alabama’s prisons still need a lot of work.
Plans for Alabama’s new mega-prisons outlined

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Department of Justice has said that new facilities alone won’t fix Alabama’s crippling prison problem. However, the Alabama prison construction plan includes two men’s mega-prisons and possibly a new women’s prison. Lawmakers made it clear they see these new facilities as larger in size, but...
Alabama Governor Signs Bills to Use COVID Relief Funds to Build Prisons

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law Friday several prison infrastructure bills that will use coronavirus relief funds to build two super-size prisons. The Republican governor ignored criticism from Democrats who blasted the plan, saying the COVID-19 funds were not meant to be used for these types of projects. But Ivey, a Republican, characterized the bills as a “pivotal moment for the trajectory of our state’s criminal justice system.” The governor said that using $400 million of the $2.1 billion federal relief money the state received was a way to deal with a long-held problems in prison infrastructure.
apr.org

Alabama House says COVID-19 funds should be used for prisons

Alabama lawmakers are heading toward swift approval of a prison construction package. It would tap $400 million dollars in pandemic relief funds to help pay for building three new lockups. The House of Representatives voted 74-26 for the $1.3 billion dollar construction plan. Almost the same margin voted to use dollars from the American Rescue Plan. The plan to use pandemic funds drew sharp criticism from some Democrats, including the state's lone Democratic congresswoman. Republican Governor Kay Ivey has argued that it's appropriate because the American Rescue Plan says states can use some of the money to replace revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
Congressional Democrat: Alabama 'misusing' COVID-19 funds for prisons

Alabama’s plan to use $400 million in federal COVID-19 relief money on new prisons has caught the attention of top Democrats in Congress who moved Monday to try to prevent the expenditure. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, sent a letter to Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen asking...
Black Enterprise

Justice Department Files Statement Of Interest In Suit Against Texas Mask Mandate Ban

The Justice Department (DoJ) has filed a statement of interest in a case involving disabled students in Texas who say the state’s mask ban is putting them in danger. “The serious adverse consequences on students with certain disabilities is readily foreseeable. Some parents of children at heightened COVID-19 risk will likely keep their children at home—even though the children could safely attend school if mask protocols could be put in place,” the department said in the filing.
Huge crowd leaves no doubt on shot mandate sentiments

In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
Ala. reviews racist words in constitution

MONTGOMERY — Alabama has a history of slavery and racism but legislators want to remove the language of that history from the state constitution. Key highlights of the effort entail removing or updating sections pertaining to involuntary servitude and segregation. "I would like to see the right language placed in...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
