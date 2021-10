There’s a lot of fun to be had on vacation! Hopefully, you’ll get to have new experiences, you’ll eat some great food, and you’ll have plenty of time to rest and relax. That’s when you get to your destination, though. There are a lot of things to do before you leave. These things may not be very much fun, but they are important if you want to make sure your trip is a success.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO