In the lead-up to Virginia’s gubernatorial election, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe has reached out to a very unexpected fanbase: the Swifties. A new ad for McAuliffe’s campaign targets his opponent by asking, “Did you know that Republican candidate for governor, Glenn Youngkin, helped buy Taylor Swift’s masters out from under her when he was co-CEO of Carlyle Group?” That question is followed by #WeStandWithTaylor, a hashtag popularized by Swift fans amidst the pop star’s quest to own her master recordings.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO