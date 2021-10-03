Free NFL Picks For Today 10/3/2021

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.

NFL ・ 23 DAYS AGO