Free NFL Picks For Today 10/3/2021

By Tony Tellez
 7 days ago

Colts at Dolphins—NFL pick is Indianapolis Colts +2.5. Media reports have indicated that Carson Wentz looked better in practice leading up to the Dolphins game. This is a desperate 0-3 Colts team entering Miami who will be utilizing a backup quarterback. Dolphins have lost two straight surrendering 35 points to the Bills and 31 to the Raiders. In the loss to Las Vegas, Miami surrendered 497 yards. Offensive numbers have been weaker on the Dolphins side gaining 259 on New England, 216 to Buffalo and 330 against a weak Raiders defense. Passing offense for Miami is generating only 4.4 per attempt. Play Indianapolis +2.5.

