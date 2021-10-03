CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Hill, NC

Wolves drop heartbreaker at Mars Hill

By Mike Gillespie
abccolumbia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMars Hill, N.C. (Newberry) – In their past few trips, Meares Stadium has proven to be a house of horrors for the Newberry Wolves. They have dropped games in the last moments in their last two trips into the mountains of North Carolina and unfortunately, this week just added to that history. Newberry was able to come back from 22-7 down with just under two minutes to play but a Dre Harris Interception in double overtime proved to be the difference maker as Mars Hill would take the ensuing drive and score the game winning touchdown, breaking the Wolves’ hearts once again.

www.abccolumbia.com

