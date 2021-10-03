What will Justin Tucker do for an encore? Ravens’ trip to Denver could unlock a ‘secret recipe.’

“Simply the best.” That song by Tina Turner could very well become the theme music for Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. His NFL-record setting 66-yard field goal that gave the Ravens a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions last Sunday was the latest example. “Justin Tucker, hey, he’s the best kicker in history. When you have a kicker like that, you want to give them an opportunity like that. For him to come through like that is just historic. Someone came up to me on the sideline and said, ‘I’ve never seen anything like that before,’” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game. With the game on the line and seconds left in the game, Tucker was unbothered as he lined up for the kick. That’s Tucker though. The pressure doesn’t seem to get to him. There’s never a moment that’s too big.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO