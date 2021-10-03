CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What will Justin Tucker do for an encore? Ravens’ trip to Denver could unlock a ‘secret recipe.’

By Jonas Shaffer Baltimore Sun (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 7 days ago

Justin Tucker doesn’t know how far he’ll be able to kick a football Sunday, because he doesn’t know how far he’ll be asked to kick one. The Ravens kicker did not go into Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions expecting to end the game with the NFL’s longest-ever field goal, and he won’t go to Denver expecting to kick one 5, maybe even 10 yards farther, even though he knows it is possible, very possible indeed.

