Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 12 Ole Miss 21

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 8 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It wasn't quite the all-out slugfest that Alabama and Ole Miss fans were thinking they would see on Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

That being said, it was still a successful offensive night for one of those two teams.

In total, Alabama registered 451 yards on offense, with 241 of those coming in the air while 210 more were on the ground. Quarterback Bryce Young completed 21-of-27 passes for all 241 yards and two touchdowns along with an interception.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. led the Crimson Tide running backs with 171 rushing yards on 36 attempts and four touchdowns. Jase McClellan also rushed six times for 28 yards.

On defense, defensive back DeMarcco Hellams led Alabama in tackles with 11 total. Six of those tackles were solo. Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. finished the afternoon with nine tackles, with 2.5 of those for a loss and one sack. Anderson also hurried Rebels quarterback Matt Corral on two occasions.

Speaking of Corral, the Heisman Trophy hopeful finished the game with 21-of-29 passes completed with 213 yards and one touchdown. In total, Ole Miss was held to just 291 total yards, with the Rebels rushing for just 78 yards on the ground.

With the win, Nick Saban is now 24-0 all-time against his former assistant coaches. He'll now face Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M next week to try to make it 25-0.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Edwin Stanton discuss the Crimson Tide's 42-21 victory over the Rebels from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

