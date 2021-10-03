Dr Natalia Kanem reappointed as Executive Director of the UNFPA
Natalia Kanem has been reappoited as Executive Director of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for a second term of four years. Dr. Natalia Kanem joined UNFPA in 2014 as UNFPA Country Representative in the United Republic of Tanzania. In 2016, she was named Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director (Programme), before being appointed Executive Director in October 2017, bringing more than 30 years of strategic leadership experience in the fields of preventive medicine, public and reproductive health, social justice and philanthropy to the role.nawmagazine.com
Comments / 0