Dr Natalia Kanem reappointed as Executive Director of the UNFPA

The IMF executive board will meet Sunday to hear from a law firm whose investigators concluded that managing director Kristalina Georgieva manipulated data in favor of China while she held a senior role at the World Bank, a source close to the case said Saturday. The board said Friday it wanted "more clarifying details" as it assesses whether Georgieva will keep her job and that it will decide on this "very soon." The board has met three times this week -- Wednesday, Friday and again Saturday to discuss the fate of the managing director. On Sunday it will meet with representatives of the law firm WilmerHale, which found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO