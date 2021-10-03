CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr Natalia Kanem reappointed as Executive Director of the UNFPA

Cover picture for the articleNatalia Kanem has been reappoited as Executive Director of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for a second term of four years. Dr. Natalia Kanem joined UNFPA in 2014 as UNFPA Country Representative in the United Republic of Tanzania. In 2016, she was named Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director (Programme), before being appointed Executive Director in October 2017, bringing more than 30 years of strategic leadership experience in the fields of preventive medicine, public and reproductive health, social justice and philanthropy to the role.

eturbonews.com

New Interim Executive Director to lead at TPDCo

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, today consulted with the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Jennifer Griffith, and the Board of Directors of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo). The Board appointed Georgeia Robinson who is currently the Director of Corporate Services to step into the Interim Executive Director position. Mr. Lionel...
ECONOMY
talesbuzz.com

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is extremely helpful at preventing severe COVID-19 but it’s hard to come by in the planet’s poorer countries

Around one million doses of Moderna’s vaccines have been sent to low-income countries. The company has been accused of focusing on profit, The New York Times reported. Moderna told the Times it has limited production capacity and is fulfilling existing orders. Poorer countries have received significantly fewer doses of Moderna’s...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Sierra Leone abolishes 'inhumane' death penalty

Sierra Leone's president on Friday signed a bill abolishing the death penalty, declaring the West African country had "exorcised horrors of a cruel past" after a long campaign to end capital punishment. Sierra Leone joins a growing number of African countries that have outlawed the death penalty, with Chad abolishing the punishment last year. 
AFRICA
AFP

IMF board to hear from law firm accusing Georgieva of misconduct

The IMF executive board will meet Sunday to hear from a law firm whose investigators concluded that managing director Kristalina Georgieva manipulated data in favor of China while she held a senior role at the World Bank, a source close to the case said Saturday. The board said Friday it wanted "more clarifying details" as it assesses whether Georgieva will keep her job and that it will decide on this "very soon." The board has met three times this week -- Wednesday, Friday and again Saturday to discuss the fate of the managing director. On Sunday it will meet with representatives of the law firm WilmerHale, which found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
ECONOMY
AFP

AFRICA

