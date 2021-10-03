Beverly Hills Issues Vaccine Exemptions For Firefighters
BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills has issued vaccine exemptions for the City's firefighters on Friday, October 1, due to several requests received from BHPD Fire Department. Twenty-five firefighters out of the department's ninety-seven filed. Twenty-three of the members requested an exemption due to religious beliefs and two of the members requested an exemption for medical reasons. Six fire fighters who requested an exemption were denied. Of those who were denied five have now been vaccinated and one has been placed on temporary unpaid leave.
