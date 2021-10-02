CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Village to St. Petersburg

 9 days ago

In my Jane Street apartment, I greet with satisfaction, and some relief, the publication—after years of work—of my sixth book, Red Star, White Nights: The Life and Death of Yuri Soloviev. Soloviev was a star of St. Petersburg's (then Leningrad's) Kirov Ballet in Russia. In 1977, at the age of thirty-six, he took his own life. Collaborating with Lisa Whitaker, a friend Soloviev met on a tour to Australia in 1969, our research led us on a number of trips to St. Petersburg.

