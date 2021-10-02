West Village to St. Petersburg

Article and photos by Kendel Ohlrogge, Notes from Beyond the Pale. The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement (the first museum in the world dedicated to this movement( just opened, and its great. I didn’t know anything about the arts and crafts movement, which arose in the late nineteenth century to artistically and culturally counteract the Industrial Revolution. The movement’s artists and craftsmen/women believed that industrialization produced inferior machine-made objects, and that handmade objects, with ornament derived from nature, had artistic, therapeutic and moral benefits for both workers and consumers. Comprising 5 stories within 137,000 square feet the place is huge, with over 800 pieces of furniture, lighting, pottery and more (I got most of my steps in today going through it).

