The Double-Cross Continues at Elizabeth Street Gardens
The bureaucracy moves slowly, even when it’s moving in the wrong direction. Green space, once developed with buildings, changes the character of the space forever. From 1822 to 1970, neighbors of the Elizabeth Street Garden (ESG) in the NOHO (North of Houston) and SLID (Special Little Italy District), had a neighborhood recreation space. Since then, they have expressed their concern that years of promises by the city are being ignored, in favor of a mis-guided plan to destroy this ESG green space.westviewnews.org
