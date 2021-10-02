CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Double-Cross Continues at Elizabeth Street Gardens

By Editorials
westviewnews.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bureaucracy moves slowly, even when it’s moving in the wrong direction. Green space, once developed with buildings, changes the character of the space forever. From 1822 to 1970, neighbors of the Elizabeth Street Garden (ESG) in the NOHO (North of Houston) and SLID (Special Little Italy District), had a neighborhood recreation space. Since then, they have expressed their concern that years of promises by the city are being ignored, in favor of a mis-guided plan to destroy this ESG green space.

westviewnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Ridge Street Elementary reopens as construction woes continue

Ridge Street Elementary reopened Tuesday, but it’s still unclear if their superintendent is returning from paid leave or if there’s enough money to finish construction at the site. The state Education Department shut down the school on Sept. 15 after an inspection found serious fire and safety hazards. Most students did remote learning for 12 days. The board placed Superintendent Patrick Brimstein on a paid leave of absence about two weeks ago.
EDUCATION
politicsny.com

Nolita residents rally behind Elizabeth Street Garden amidst lease termination

Residents took up protest signs and packed into Elizabeth Street Garden in Nolita on Sept. 26 in a push back against an eviction notice. Executive Director Joseph Reiver sat on a bench under the shade of a tree on Sunday, reflecting on a near decade-long fight to save the garden his father founded. Clasping his hands together, it is clear the fight has taken its toll, leaving him, and the surrounding community as a whole, emotionally exhausted.
ADVOCACY
WSMV

Discussions continue about Jefferson Street cap project

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Conversations continue around a proposed project that would reignite businesses and development in North Nashville. On Saturday, community members held a meeting to gauge interest in the Jefferson Street cap project. This event was to kick-off the conversation with this community about whether Nashville should apply for federal money to begin the cap project on Jefferson Street.
NASHVILLE, TN
Telegraph

Street closures continue for Alton sewer work

ALTON — Selected street closures will continue next week as part of Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers. More than six miles of sanitary sewer main are being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of...
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Senior Housing#Housing Development#Antiques#Esg#The Free School Society
NWI.com

Double Track work continues in anticipation of new construction bids

PORTER — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District continues to prepare for what its leaders hope to be the conclusion of a successful second round of bids for the main construction contract for the Double Track NWI project on Oct. 11. Its Board of Trustees on Monday approved the purchase...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
villages-news.com

Squatters reportedly living in abandoned home in The Villages

Squatters are reportedly living in an abandoned home in The Villages. Residents of the Village of Summerhill spoke out about the problem Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors. The squatters are living at 718 Santa Fe St. The property owners are deceased. The home is...
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Daily Astorian

For the homeless, a lifeboat in downtown Astoria

Homeless people now have a place downtown where they can gather indoors during the day. Filling Empty Bellies, a nonprofit that offers food to anyone who is hungry, recently moved into an underground space on Commercial Street. In the main area, visitors can sit at tables and enjoy the day’s...
ASTORIA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WBEC AM

Pittsfield’s Street Improvement Project Continues Tuesday

The City of Pittsfield's Street Improvement Project has been an ongoing project and will continue next week on Tuesday with the work schedule continuing through Friday. The Office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer sent out the latest schedule today. Here is what is coming up for the week ahead, Oct. 12th through the 15th as part of the City of Pittsfield’s 2021 Street Improvement Project.
PITTSFIELD, MA
ABC7

Diamond Bar: Residents ordered to vacate after 150 condos at complex are red- or yellow-tagged

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents at this Diamond Bar complex suddenly have been ordered to leave their homes after all 150 condos were red- or yellow-tagged. "They posted that we have to vacate by Oct. 18," said one resident who doesn't want to be publicly identified. "As of now we don't know anything. I'm kind of blind because it just happened and we don't know what to do and why this happened."
DIAMOND BAR, CA
vhtx.news

School continues push for street bumps

For the second time in as many weeks, the Van Horn City Council heard from school principal, Mr. Gonzalez on the subject of installing speed bumps in the streets around the school. At the last meeting, Mr. Gonzalez was advised that there were multiple requirements prior to considering speed bumps. Alderman McDonald told Mr. Gonzalez that per TML, cities were usually advised against installing speed bumps because of the potential liability coming from damage to vehicles or injuries to drivers. McDonald also told Gonzalez that before any action could be considered, there had to be an official traffic study conducted.
TRAFFIC
hottytoddy.com

LC Master Gardeners Adopt First Street in Oxford Program

Lafayette County Master Gardeners is the first group to officially adopt an Oxford street under the city’s new Adopt-a-Street program, overseen by Environmental Services. The program focuses on litter pickup on the rights-of-way of Oxford streets and not on Highways inside the city limits. The master gardeners club has adopted...
OXFORD, MS
The Bronx Beacon

These condos are for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Bronx condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
BRONX, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pretty tower, ugly deal, critics say of plan to build condo on public land at Florida beach

They came with blowhorns and plenty of moxie, ready to blast the news that Hollywood doesn’t need another 30-story luxury condo tower on the beach — especially one built on taxpayer-owned land. Close to 100 residents, many waving “No Private Condo” signs, gathered Sunday morning at the beachfront site where the tower would be built if city commissioners sign off on the controversial deal. In ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

West Garfield Park Celebrates Groundbreaking On New Affordable Housing Project, C.A.R.E. Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) — Community leaders gathered in West Garfield Park on Saturday at the groundbreaking for a new affordable housing building expected to open next year. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports the pandemic appears to have only increased the demand for affordable housing. A church leader said, by sometime next year, a vacant lot in West Garfield Park will be home to a brand new affordable housing project called C.A.R.E. Manor. And when you talk about demand for affordable housing in Chicago right now, construction hasn’t even begun on the 43-unit building, and there is already a growing waitlist. “We’ve been working, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

These New Eco-Friendly Homes in Upstate New York Turn Wood Into a Luxury Material

Just 10 minutes outside Livingston Manor in the heart of New York’s Catskills, a new luxury development is underway: the Catskill Project‘s 120-acre site will eventually feature 17 custom-designed single-family homes, each with a plot of land up to six acres. Buyers can personalize the elements of the two- or three-bedroom design off plan, and move in between 12 to 18 months after purchase; prices start at $895,000. So far, so unremarkable—just another land grab to satisfy the urban exodus initiated during the pandemic. But what sets these mansions apart from rival developments is their emphasis on the environment, minimizing the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Groundbreaking For More Affordable Housing Happening Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — More affordable housing is coming to the west Garfield Park neighborhood. The official groundbreaking for the Care Manor Affordable Housing Project is happening Saturday afternoon near Washington and Kenton. When the project is finished, there will be 43 units of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments; along with reserved parking, a play area for kids, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

City Leaders Cut Ribbon On Redevelopment Project In Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Affordable housing is now available in the Hill District. City leaders cut the ribbon on a $7 million redevelopment project on Friday in hopes of improving the Hill District. The old YMCA has been turned into a four-story, 74-unit building that offers growth to the area. The 107-year-old building needed major renovations, so city leaders decided to put it to good use. Developers made sure pieces of the Hill District were still kept in the building to serve as a memory of all that the Hill has had to offer over the years. Mayor Bill Peduto said this project goes beyond...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy