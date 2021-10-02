The Double-Cross Continues at Elizabeth Street Gardens

For the second time in as many weeks, the Van Horn City Council heard from school principal, Mr. Gonzalez on the subject of installing speed bumps in the streets around the school. At the last meeting, Mr. Gonzalez was advised that there were multiple requirements prior to considering speed bumps. Alderman McDonald told Mr. Gonzalez that per TML, cities were usually advised against installing speed bumps because of the potential liability coming from damage to vehicles or injuries to drivers. McDonald also told Gonzalez that before any action could be considered, there had to be an official traffic study conducted.

TRAFFIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO