Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic scores 28 unanswered points to defeat Westmont Hilltop

Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Karson Kiesewetter brings down Westmont Hilltop's Brayden Dean in the first half of their Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Trojan Stadium. Tami Knopsnyder/For The Tribune-Democrat

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic shook off a slow start Saturday afternoon with a game-tying drive in the final seconds of the first half and subsequently pulled away after the break with three unanswered touchdowns and a stout defensive effort.

The Marauders earned a 35-14 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory over Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium.

After the Hilltoppers (2-4) took a 14-7 lead with 1:31 remaining in the first half, Marauder quarterback Konnor Kiesewetter subsequently completed three consecutive passes, a 19-yarder to Cooper Rother, followed by connections of 16 and 19 yards to Dominic Yanoshak. A 12-yard keeper by Kiesewetter produced a first-and-goal, and two plays later, Kiesewetter fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Reilly with 29 seconds on the clock.

Deven Wyandt’s extra point tied it, and Bishop Guilfoyle (4-2) later opened the third quarter with a go-ahead touchdown to take the lead for good.

“We hadn’t played a great first half,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said, “but we got the momentum right before halftime.

“Our quarterback saw the field, the line gave him time and the receivers made plays. To get the ball right back after halftime and go ahead was huge.”

Bishop Guilfoyle limited the Hilltoppers to just 25 total yards in the second half.

“We made a few adjustments, and our guys were relentless throughout the second half,” Wheeler said. “We played with much more confidence.”

“They (Bishop Guilfoyle) made the plays when they had to,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “Our kids battled, but we couldn’t sustain it in the second half.”

The Hilltoppers defense came up big in the opening quarter as safety Nate Valente picked off Kiesewetter twice, but neither of those takeaways were converted into points. Westmont missed a 26-yard field goal after the first interception and went three-and-out after the second.

Bishop Guilfoyle got on the board first with a 16-play, 69-yard drive that consumed over seven minutes. The Marauders converted three third downs and one fourth down, and were also aided by a Hilltoppers’ face mask penalty. Kiesewetter’s 2-yard keeper and Wyandt’s extra point made it 7-0 at the 8:08 mark of the second period.

It took Westmont Hilltop just two plays to respond with the equalizer, as Eli Thomas hit a wide-open Gavin Hockenberry in stride over the middle for a 71-yard touchdown and Landon Glover knotted it with the PAT.

Westmont Hilltop’s defense stopped the Marauders on downs at their own 44 on the ensuing series, and rushes of 20 yards by Brayden Dean and 11 yards by Konlee Mastovich set up Dean’s 1-yard score to put his team up by seven at the 1:31 mark.

Dean finished with 72 of Westmont Hilltop’s 100 net rushing yards on the day.

That set the stage for Kiesewetter’s drive that made it a new game at the break, and the Marauders took four plays to regain the lead to open the third. A 25-yard sprint by Rother with a personal foul penalty added onto the end of the run was followed two plays later by Kiesewetter’s 13-yard touchdown dash that made it 21-14 less than two minutes into the quarter.

In the final minute of the third, Reilly intercepted Thomas and returned the pick 22 yards to the Hilltoppers’ 8. Kiesewetter found the end zone for the third time on a 12-yard run on the initial play of the fourth quarter.

The Hilltoppers went for it on fourth down from deep in their own territory on the ensuing possession, and after Thomas was sacked for a 17-yard loss, Rother took it in from 15 yards out on the next snap to set the eventual 35-14 final.

Rother led the Marauders with 90 yards on 17 carries, while Kiesewetter completed 7 of 11 for 93 yards and also picked up 61 rushing yards on 17 carries to spark an offense that outgained Westmont Hilltop 286-176 overall.

Bishop Guilfoyle will host Chestnut Ridge on Friday, while Westmont Hilltop travels to Forest Hills.