The Boston Red Sox control their own playoff destiny, and they are tasking their rookie hurler with keeping that alive. Tanner Houck will get the ball Saturday afternoon against the Washington Nationals as the Red Sox play the penultimate game of the regular season. The Red Sox sit one game back of the New York Yankees for the top wild card spot, and one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners for the second spot.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO