CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Little Italy has almost no public green space.

By Editorials
westviewnews.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article@Adrian_Benepe tweeted: Little Italy has almost no public green space. Mostly it has asphalt yards. Why would the City destroy a beloved green space that provides pollution and storm water absorption and cooling in a known urban heat island?. Adrian Benepe is a Senior executive with a career in government...

westviewnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
theresandiego.com

Little Italy Announces The Return Of Trick-Or-Treat On India Street

Little ghouls and goblins are invited to trick-or-treat through streets of Little Italy starting in the Piazza della Famiglia. The Little Italy Association welcomes back the spooky fun with Trick-or-Treat on India Street. Ghouls and goblins of all ages are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and enjoy an evening of authentic trick-or-treating. Little witches and monsters will be able to stop door-to-door and get delicious Halloween treats and candy from participating Little Italy businesses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
presspubs.com

Sister city all about green space

GERMANY — Two White Bear Lake City Council members spent a week in the sister city of Ludenscheid recently as part of the Climate-Smart Municipalities program. The German city was one of the country's first to define carbon dioxide targets and commit to climate protection. Asked what most impressed him...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
cbslocal.com

Little Italy Residents Rally To Save Elizabeth Street Garden

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of Little Italy residents rallied Sunday to prevent the Elizabeth Street Garden from being developed. Protesters pushed back against an eviction notice to vacate by Oct. 31. The nonprofit company managing the land has been battling in court to keep its lease. The city has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Diego Business Journal

Little Italy Hotel Sold

La Pensione Hotel in Little Italy has been sold for nearly $18 million. The buyer was not disclosed. Built in 1991, the 25,767 hotel has 67 rooms above two ground-floor restaurants – Café Italia and Mr. Moto Pizza. The off-market sale was brokered by Paul Ahern, principal of Next Wave...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Space#Little Italy#Urban Heat Island#Parks#Wvn
MedicalXpress

Ranking of European cities with highest mortality due to lack of green space

A team from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, has identified the European cities with the highest and lowest rates of mortality attributable to a lack of green space. The team analyzed more than 1,000 cities in 31 European countries and concluded that up to 43,000 premature deaths could be prevented each year if these cities were to achieve the WHO recommendations regarding residential proximity to green space. The data were published in The Lancet Planetary Health.
EUROPE
sandiegodowntownnews.com

An October to remember in San Diego’s Little Italy

Benvenuto, October! It’s officially Italian Heritage Month in the United States. Italian culture’s rich history and traditions are standouts in the United States, resulting in Congress designating October Italian-American Heritage and Culture Month in 1989, honoring the achievements and contributions of Italian immigrants and their descendants. More than 26 million...
SAN DIEGO, CA
mainebiz.biz

Big ambitions for little space in Yarmouth

Childhood friends Nate Green and Chris Marshall have big plans for a small lot. Using a 15,000-square-foot lot in Yarmouth, the two will build 18 apartments, three commercial spaces, a public patio and parking. “It doesn’t look like much but we see the potential,” Green told Mainebiz. “It’s a weird,...
YARMOUTH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kdal610.com

Italy gives COVID green light to six non-EU tourist destinations

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s health ministry said on Tuesday it had given the go-ahead for travel to six non-European tourist spots without the need for quarantine as a COVID-19 precaution either on arrival or return. Italians will be allowed to travel to the Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Egypt (but only Sharm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Business

Big Trouble at Little Italy: Short Staffing

At 4 p.m. or so every day that Bruno’s Little Italy is scheduled to be open, the Bruno family has to make a call: Do we have enough staff to serve customers?. For two weeks last November, the whole month of February 2021 and then for two or three days several times since then, the decision has been no, and the legendary Little Rock restaurant, at 310 Main St., has had to shut down.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pretty tower, ugly deal, critics say of plan to build condo on public land at Florida beach

They came with blowhorns and plenty of moxie, ready to blast the news that Hollywood doesn’t need another 30-story luxury condo tower on the beach — especially one built on taxpayer-owned land. Close to 100 residents, many waving “No Private Condo” signs, gathered Sunday morning at the beachfront site where the tower would be built if city commissioners sign off on the controversial deal. In ...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Israeli archaeologists uncover 'world's largest' Byzantine-era winery

Israeli archaeologists on Monday uncovered a Byzantine-era, industrial-scale wine complex which produced some two million litres of the drink annually and was the world's "largest" such centre at the time. Fermenting grape juice into wine was a proven way in antiquity to avoid illness from contaminated drinking water.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Cop26 dates: When is the UN climate conference in Glasgow taking place?

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.The Queen, Boris Johnson, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and US president Joe Biden will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Flooding sends bus into river in China; 120,000 evacuated

A bus fell into a river in northern China on Monday, leaving at least two people dead and 12 others missing after flooding from heavy rains destroyed homes and covered farmland.Video posted online showed people on top of an almost submerged bus in a rushing river flowing over a nearby bridge outside the city of Shijiazhuang, about 265 kilometers (165 miles) southwest of Beijing Authorities in Hebei province said in a social media post that 37 of the 51 people on the bus had been rescued.In neighboring Shanxi province to the west, more than 120,000 people had been evacuated as thousands of houses collapsed and 190,000 hectares (470,000 acres) of crops were damaged, the official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday.The heavy rains in Shanxi, normally a dry region, damaged a 25-meter (80-foot) section of a wall in the historic town of Pingyao, a UNESCO world heritage site, Xinhua said. Continuous rain is the biggest threat to the city's ancient clay structures, the state news agency said.
TRAFFIC
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Columbus Day parade returning to Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thousands are expected to gather today along Mayfield and Murray Hill roads in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood for the annual Columbus Day parade. Following the 2020 cancelation during the pandemic, floats, marching bands and more will once again parade through the streets. They’ll step off around noon. Mass at Holy Rosary Church […]
CLEVELAND, OH
AFP

Canada pledges action on methane as momentum builds for COP26

Energy exporter Canada on Monday promised tough action against methane, a major contributor to climate change, as momentum builds for an ambitious global deal in Glasgow next month. Twenty-four more nations pledged action against methane in a virtual meeting led by the United States and the European Union, which earlier announced a joint initiative on the potent gas. Canada will aim to reduce methane from its oil and gas sector by at least 75 percent by 2030 from 2012 levels, becoming the first country to back a goal by the International Energy Agency, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. "A 75 percent target is an important goal, and we encourage other oil- and gas-producing nations to adopt it," he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy