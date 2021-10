OFFENSE: B- Liberty had an up and down performance offensively (more correctly Malik Willis had an up and down performance) but lacked consistency throughout. In-between highlight-reel plays by Malik where he avoided what seemed like the entire MTSU defense to throw the ball downfield, were 3 picks and numerous overthrows to wide-open receivers. One definite sign of improvement however was the O-line which managed to open up holes in the run game and gave Willis plenty of time in the pocket (on most plays). While the O-lines performance certainly had something to do with the caliber of opponent, it was encouraging to see glimpses of improvement from a unit that has struggled mightily this year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO