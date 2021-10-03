CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poor Tackling, Mistakes Cost USF in 41-17 Loss at SMU

By Voodoo Five
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week of poor tackling compounded with multiple mistakes by the players and coaching staff cost the South Florida Bulls in their 41-17 loss at SMU on Saturday. The clues were there early in the game for the Bulls after on 2nd and 5, freshman quarterback Timmy McClain ran out of bounds two yards shy of the first down when he could’ve gotten an extra five yards on the scramble. The Bulls were stuffed on third down, and they punted the ball away at midfield trailing 7-0.

State
Florida State
