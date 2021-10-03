Tennis-Sabalenka tests positive for COVID-19, out of Indian Wells
(Reuters) – World number two Aryna Sabalenka will not play at the Indian Wells tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, the 23-year-old said. Sabalenka, who lost to Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open semifinal last month, was the top seed in the women’s draw at the Indian Wells after world number one Ash Barty pulled out https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/barty-withdraws-indian-wells-2021-09-27 from the WTA 1000 event near Los Angeles.wsau.com
