CHICAGO (CBS) — A father from Portage, Indiana, is facing felony child neglect charges, after his 2-year-old son accidentally shot himself on Thursday, after getting his hands on an unsecured handgun. Portage police said officers responded to the 6200 block of Old Porter Road on Thursday for a report of a child who had been shot. When they arrived, 30-year-old John Mourani was in front of the house, waiting for police and paramedics, as he held his 2-year-old son, who had been shot in the leg. Police said Mourani had used a piece of clothing to apply pressure to the toddler’s wound...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO