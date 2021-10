The Prescott Girls Golf Team traveled to Glenwood yesterday to compete in the AAA State Girls Golf Tournament and left smiling. The girls finished third out of 12 teams and Kamryn Collier earned All State shooting a 90. Coach Mike Godwin said he was proud of the accomplishments made by Curley Wolf Girls Golf yesterday, as well as this year. “I’m very pleased with the girls performance yesterday and throughout the season,” Godwin said. “We hate to lose our two seniors, Kamryn Collier and Brooke Formby; they have done an outstanding job of leading the younger girls this year. It has been a great season for our girls golf team and I’m looking forward to starting again next year.” Team and Individual results are listed below.

