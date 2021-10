Texas star running back Bijan Robinson took it upon himself to make sure there was no slow start Saturday against TCU. With just over five minutes left in the first quarter, Texas trailed TCU by four points. Casey Thompson took a snap in the pistol formation and handed off to Robinson. Robinson took it up the middle, juked out one TCU defender and escaped a diving Horned Frog on his way into the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown run.

