U.S. Politics

Here's what governing by crisis looks like

By CALVIN WOODWARD Associated Press
Roanoke Times
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON — Washington’s tempestuous week of walking, chewing gum, juggling balls and spinning plates at the same time is giving rise to apocalyptic rhetoric about the state and future of the country. Four big things are happening at once, all attended by hyperventilation. The White House talks of a “cataclysmic...

WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn't stolen

The House's second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn't stolen, standing by Donald Trump's lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud.More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, Scalise was unwilling during a national television interview to acknowledge the legitimacy of the vote, instead sticking to his belief that the election results should not have been certified by Congress."I've been very clear from the beginning," he said. "If you look at a number...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden's Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. "It gets late early out here." Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden's support is collapsing. This isn't just me saying so, although I've been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden's approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he's handling his job. Amazingly, that's good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 8 WROC

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation's debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
