KETCHAM FOOTBALL DOMINATES OSSINING

The WIVC continues its tight grip on Class 1A Football dominance. Five teams from the WIVC North & South have rankings in the AP High School Top 10 coaches’ poll this week. As expected, things were shaken up after some high profile clashes. Camp Point (4-1) bounced back after a heartbreak loss to Brown County last week with a dominating performance at home against Routt, winning 48-6. They jumped back up three spots in the poll this week to #2 tying them with Abingdon-Avon. Camp Point draws Triopia on the road this week. Carrollton (4-1) continues their dominance in the WIVC South, routing Calhoun on the road in Hardin 65-6. They moved into a solid #4 in the poll as they will clash with this week’s #8 Greenfield-Northwestern (4-1) at home. GNW got a tough win on the road at West Central last week 36-30. Brown County (4-1) fell at home in an upset loss to Beardstown (3-2) this past week 21-6. The loss caused them to slip five spots this week to #7 in the poll. They visit Routt (2-3) on Friday. After West Central’s (4-1) aforementioned loss at home to GNW last week, they slip five spots to #9. West Central likely won’t see any movement as they head to White Hall to play North Greene (0-5) on Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 DAYS AGO