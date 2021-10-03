Los Angeles County to Dismiss About 60,000 Marijuana Convictions
The latest cases were identified through a follow-up examination of county court records. The previous group of cases identified for dismissal — nearly 66,000 in February 2020 — covered only an examination of state Department of Justice data, Gascón’s office said. “Dismissing these convictions means the possibility of a better future to thousands of disenfranchised people who are receiving this long-needed relief,” said District Attorney Gascón in a recent statement.easttexasreview.com
