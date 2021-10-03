Phillip Daniel Newton
Phillip Daniel Newton, 76, of Brownsville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away September 28, 2021. He was born September 12, 1945, to the late John and Mary Percell Newton. Phillip was a United States Army Veteran and served during Vietnam. He retired from American Fasteners in Illinois as the Warehouse Supervisor. Phillip married the love of his life, Delores Ann Tomes on April 20, 1963, and celebrated 58 years of marriage earlier this year. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, rebuilding small engines and loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Newton and Robert Newton; twin sister, Phyllis Howard, along with his other siblings.www.owensborotimes.com
