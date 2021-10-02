Gideon’s Bakehouse Brings in Some New Spooky Treats for October!

If you're a fan of Italian ice, consider heading to Park Ridge to check out the new Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, which opened in late August. Owned and operated by North Side natives Jim Haran and Jill Spellman, this Rita's, which got its start in Pennsylvania, is the second location in Illinois. The menu features more than 90 rotating flavors of Italian ice, which is made in-house daily. Other sweet offerings include frozen custard, gelatis (layers of Italian ice and frozen custard), Blendinis (Italian ice blended with custard and toppings), concretes (frozen custard blended with toppings), milkshakes, Misto shake (Italian ice and custard blended together), frozen drinks, frozen custard cakes, cookie sandwiches and more. Seasonal flavors available now include Zombie's Blood, plus pie concretes available in apple, Reese's peanut butter, strawberry and chocolate cream. Hours are 2-9 p.m. daily.

