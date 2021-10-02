CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Yang discusses new book and big ideas in live forum

Universal basic income, the idea that every adult in the country should get some kind of minimum monthly financial support, used to be something you might hear about in a university lecture hall or at a rally for a fringe candidate. But now the idea has gone mainstream, and a big reason for that is Andrew Yang. Yang, of course, ran for president in 2020 and lost in the Democratic primary. This year, he ran unsuccessfully to become the mayor of New York City.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang to speak on campus

Former presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang is Northwestern College Democrats’ fall speaker, the organization announced in a Thursday release. Yang will speak at Cahn Auditorium on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets are free, but students must register in advance via a link that will be sent out shortly.
Andrew Yang says he left Democratic Party to become independent

Andrew Yang, the former long-shot presidential candidate and onetime technology entrepreneur, announced Monday that he had left the Democratic Party and become an independent. In an essay on his website, Yang, who built a passionate following in 2019 during the party’s primary race, highlighted his work for Democrats. He noted the deep relationships he had developed with activists and local leaders and the fundraisers he had headlined, and he took credit for helping to elect the party’s candidates, including President Joe Biden.
Andrew Yang
George Washington
Andrew Yang announces that he's leaving the Democratic Party

Andrew Yang, who was a New York businessman and ran for president and mayor of New York, announces he’s leaving the Democratic Party. As reported by NBC News, Yang changed his voter status to “independent.”. Yang was registered as a Democrat in 1995 and states that he remained a Democrat...
Andrew Yang changes voter registration to 'Independent'

(NEXSTAR) – Andrew Yang announced Monday that he has changed his voter registration to Independent after unsuccessful runs for president and mayor of New York City. The former technology entrepreneur, who has become synonymous with his pitch for universal basic income, said in an essay that the political system “is stuck,” and won’t allow him […]
Andrew Yang Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Andrew Yang, entrepreneur and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Marriage: Evelyn (Lu) Yang (2011-present) Education: B.A. in Economics, Brown University, 1996; J.D. Columbia University School of Law, 1999. Religion: Protestant. Other Facts. His parents are originally from Taiwan. The primary proposal for...
Andrew Yang 'Breaking Up' With Democrats

Former Democratic presidential candidate and lifelong Democrat Andrew Yang announced his departure from the Democratic Party in an Oct. 4 blog post. After 25 years as a Democrat, Yang is now registered as an Independent, according to the post. In the post, titled “Breaking Up With the Democratic Party,” Yang...
Clinton and Penny team up to write novel 'State of Terror'

As U.S. forces left Afghanistan this summer and the Taliban seized control, Hillary Rodham Clinton responded not just as a former secretary of state but in a capacity she never imagined for herself — as a novelist seeing her first work of fiction anticipate current events.“State of Terror,” completed months ago and coming out this week, is a thriller co-written by Clinton and her friend Louise Penny, the bestselling crime novelist. The main character, Ellen Adams is a new secretary of state with a backstory familiar to Clinton watchers — the surprise choice for an incoming administration led...
Claudia Rankine discusses "Citizen" book and modern day racism in Weinstein-Rosenthal Forum

Claudia Rankine spoke about instances of modern racism covered in her book at the University of Richmond's Weinstein-Rosenthal Forum on Sept. 29. Rankine wrote her collection of essays, “Citizen,” after she heard several stories of people of color’s experiences with prejudice in America. Her book covers “a society that structurally works for some, and not for others,” she said.
South Dakota Governor Says She'll Meet President Biden in Court over Vaccine Mandates

South Dakota Governor Says She'll Meet President Biden in Court over Vaccine Mandates. Last Monday, Joe Biden said the following regarding vaccines:. “This is not about freedom or personal choice, the value of personal responsibility far outweighs government mandates, especially as we learn more about COVID-19, the vaccine, and therapeutic treatment options. The Constitution grants public health authority to the states.”

