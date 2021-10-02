I was charged with speeding 113 in a 65 and wreckless driving what are my options ?
Caught a ticket for 113 in a 65 in Lincoln county NC a week before I got another ticket same county same highway for 96 in a 65. My driving record is pretty bad to say the least. I’ve had 2 suspensions 2 at fault accidents and a handful of minor and major speeding tickets in the past 5 years. This month would be no tickets for 3 years almost made it but now I’m facing a lot. I drive a truck for work ( under 26k gross weight ) what are my options? I’ve also had 2 PJC in the past 5 years. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.avvo.com
Comments / 0