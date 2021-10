Plumas Arts is very disappointed to have to cancel the 2021 Mountain Harvest Beer Festival, which was scheduled for Oct. 16. For 17 years the Beer Festival has been hosted at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds. This year the ability to hold the event depended on how long fire camp would remain at the fairgrounds. Last week Plumas Arts spoke with Fair Director John Steffanic, and the outlook was hopeful that the fairgrounds would be available. It was after this discussion that Plumas Arts decided to put tickets for the event up for sale.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO